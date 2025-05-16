Supreme Court to hear MP minister’s plea on May 19 over remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi

The Supreme Court on Friday posted on May 19 the plea of Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Vijay Shah booked by police for his remarks targeting Col Sofiya Qureshi.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh deferred the hearing on Shah's plea after his counsel and senior advocate Maninder Singh made a request.

Shah's plea challenges a May 14 order of the Madhya Pradesh High directing an FIR against him for the comments.

When senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for some intervenors sought to be heard in the matter, Justice Kant told him, "Yes, we will hear you on that day. List on May 19." On May 15, the top court reprimanded the minister and said, "Every word uttered by a minister has to be with a sense of responsibility at a time the country is undergoing "such a situation".

Chief Justice B R Gavai told Shah's counsel, "What sort of statements are you making? You are a responsible minister of the government." The bench also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih went on, "Persons holding such a constitutional office are expected to exercise a degree of restraint." The remarks were made after senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, appearing for Shah, mentioned the matter for urgent listing and said the high court had taken suo motu cognisance and directed an FIR.

The top court was informed that the state's tribal affairs minister had expressed remorse for his statement.

"It was a statement which was misunderstood as well," Makhija said, " as he never meant what is being made out by the media." Makhija said the petitioner was seeking a stay on the FIR as he was not heard by the high court.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was distributed widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor last week.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court chided Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi, and ordered the police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

"On the basis of what has been observed herein above, this court directs the Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh to register forthwith an FIR against minister Vijay Shah for offences under sections 152, 196(1)(b) and 197(1)(c) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," the high court said.

After drawing severe criticism, the BJP minister said he was ready to apologise 10 times if his statement had hurt anyone and he respected Col Qureshi more than his sister.

An FIR was registered against Shah in Indore district later on May 14 following the high court's order, an official said.

The FIR was registered under Sections 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (1)(b) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, or other similar characteristics) and 197(1)(c) (statement or action that causes or is likely to cause disharmony, enmity, or hatred between different groups) of the BNS.

