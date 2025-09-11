Supreme Court to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam on Friday

The Supreme Court is set to hear on Friday the petitions filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, and Meeran Haider, seeking bail in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria will hear the matter, reported LiveLaw.

The petitions challenge the Delhi high court’s judgment delivered on September 2, which dismissed their bail applications.

The petitioners, who were student activists involved in organising anti-CAA protests in 2019-20, face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly orchestrating the “larger conspiracy” behind the communal riots in the national capital in the last week of February 2020.

They have been in custody for over five years.

Umar Khalid’s bail has been rejected six times, including twice by Delhi high court. He first filed a petition in the Supreme Court in May 2023 after trial court and high court denied bail.

On Thursday, Umar Khalid told a Delhi court that he has spent five years in custody in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, calling it a “joke of an FIR,” reported LiveLaw.

The submission was made by Senior Advocate Trideep Pais before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Courts while opposing framing of charges against Khalid.

Umar Khalid moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi high court’s order on Wednesday.

The high court denied bail to nine persons, including Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, stating that “conspiratorial” violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens could not be allowed.

Those who faced rejection also include Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Abdul Khalid Saifi, and Shadab Ahmed.