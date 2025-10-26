MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunday, 26 October 2025

EC to announce first phase of pan-India voters' list overhaul on Monday

Election Commission's press conference expected to unveil the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) covering 10-15 states, including poll-bound West Bengal

PTI Published 26.10.25, 06:10 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

The Election Commission will hold a press conference to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list on Monday evening, officials said.

While complete details were still awaited, the poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

