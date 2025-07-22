MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 22 July 2025

Supreme Court sets July 24 hearing on Maharashtra’s appeal against Bombay High Court verdict in train blasts case

The Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all the 12 accused, saying the prosecution utterly failed to prove the case and it was 'hard to believe the accused committed the crime'

PTI Published 22.07.25, 11:18 AM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India File picture

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on July 24 plea of the Maharashtra government against the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case.

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria listed the matter for Thursday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra government, mentioned for urgent listing saying that there is an element of urgency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all the 12 accused, saying the prosecution utterly failed to prove the case and it was "hard to believe the accused committed the crime".

More than 180 persons were killed in the seven train blasts.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Centre's unemployment data ‘inaccurate’, Reuters poll says 'far from true situation'

India’s official unemployment figures significantly understate the real extent of joblessness, according to a Reuters poll of independent economists, many of whom believe the true rate is nearly double the government’s reported 5.6%
The Supreme Court.
Quote left Quote right

Let political battles be fought among the electorate. Why are you (ED) being used for it?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT