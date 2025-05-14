SC seeks Uttarakhand government’s reply on alleged violation of stay on waqf property demolition

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Uttarakhand government on a contempt petition against the demolition of a waqf property.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and George Masih sought the response of the chief secretary and other authorities on the petition filed by Mahfooz Ahmed.

The petition alleged that Dargah Hazrat Kamal Shah was demolished on April 25 despite the Centre’s assurance to the apex court that no waqf property would be touched till the next date of hearing on a batch of PILs on the Waqf Amendment Act.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the petitioner, told the bench that the demolition was carried out in violation of the undertaking given by solicitor-general Tushar Mehta on April 17 in the matter relating to a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Amendment Act.

The bench said the matter would be heard along with the petitions against the

Waqf Act.