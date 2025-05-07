Supreme Court seeks details of alleged suicides of students at IIT Kharagpur and NEET Kota

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought details from authorities on whether FIRs had been registered in connection with the alleged suicides of students at IIT Kharagpur and NEET Kota.

A bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the direction to examine whether its March 24 judgment laying down a law making registration of FIRs mandatory in all suicide or suspicious death cases of students in higher educational institutions had been complied with.

The bench on Tuesday passed the directive while dealing with the compliance report filed by the registry with regard to the directive of the bench to the Union government to deposit a sum of ₹20 lakh as an outlay for the initial operations of the national task force constituted by the top court on March 24. It is to be headed by Justice Ravindra Bhat, a former judge of the Supreme Court, and is mandated to identify the causes for such suicides, particularly in higher educational institutions like IITs and IIMs.

“We take this opportunity to take notice of two more unfortunate incidents of suicide as reported.... It appears that a student aged 22 studying in IIT Kharagpur was found hanging in his hostel room on 4-5-2025.... An NEET aspirant committed suicide by hanging herself from an iron grille of her room in Parshavnath ahead of the National Medical Entrants Examination, which was scheduled on Sunday, i.e., 11-5-2025,” the court said.