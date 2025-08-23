Sc revises stray dog order; Gandhi family, dog lovers hail 'step towards striking balance'

The Supreme Court’s modification of its earlier directive on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR on Friday was welcomed by animal lovers, including the Gandhi family, who called it a balance between scientific reasoning and compassion.

Terming the earlier directive “too harsh”, a three-judge special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath ruled that stray dogs should be vaccinated, sterilised and released back to their original localities, barring those that had rabies and showed aggression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi, Maneka and Varun Gandhi, who had spoken out against the top court’s August 11 order, hailed the revised directions.

Rahul said the approach was both compassionate and rooted in scientific reasoning. “I welcome the Supreme Court’s revised directions on stray dogs, as it marks a progressive step towards balancing animal welfare and public safety,” the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha posted on X.

Maneka said the judgment was a long-awaited step and “we are very happy with it”.

“There has been a national policy since 1960, but because the government never allocated funds, progress was stalled. Now, for the first time, just three days ago, out of fear of the Supreme Court, the government announced ₹3,500 crore. Hence, I believe some real work will finally be done,” she said.

BJP leader Varun wrote on X: “In displaying its capacity for self-correction, it (the top court) has shown sagacity, sensitivity, and true large-heartedness....”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, BJP leader Vijay Goel and Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh also hailed the new order.

Scores of dog lovers who had gathered at Jantar Mantar in anticipation of the verdict erupted in joy after learning that the court had accepted their demand. Many described the ruling as a “victory” of compassion.

Advocate Nanita Sharma, who was one of the petitioners seeking a stay on the earlier order, said: “It is a very balanced judgment.”

Bharati Ramachandran, CEO of the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations, said the revised order was “a landmark step towards a holistic national policy for community dogs”.

“Community dogs will remain in the community. Today’s Supreme Court decision is a huge relief and a moment of gratitude for the millions who stood up for the rights of our dogs,” she said.