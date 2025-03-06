Supreme Court observes IAS officers asserting dominance over IPS and IFS officers leading to tension

The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that IAS officers often asserted their dominance over IPS and IFS officers, leading to tension and disagreements within the bureaucracy.

“I can say from my experience that IAS officers always want to show their supremacy over IPS and IFS officers. This is my experience as a government pleader and a judge as well. This conflict between IAS and IPS/IFS officers is there in all states and there is always heartburn among the IPS and IFS officers...,” Justice B.R. Gavai, who was heading a bench, told solicitor-general Tushar Mehta.

The bench, which also had Justice Augustine George Masih, was dealing with a CAG report that drew attention to the alleged misuse of funds meant for afforestation by the Uttarakhand government to purchase iPhones, laptops and refrigerators.

Mehta assured the court that he would personally take up the matter to resolve any such differences between the civil servants, but sought adjournment of the hearing on the afforestation programme across the country as he was busy with other matters.

The bench conceded Mehta’s plea but sought a report from the Uttarakhand government on the alleged misuse of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority funds and posted the matter for further hearing to April.