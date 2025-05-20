'Sunta sab ki, karta Congress ki': Comedian shreds Kunal Kamra on roast show

Months after stand-up comic Kunal Kamra stirred a hornet's nest with a remark on Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde, he is now himself the centre of a roast.

The comedian named Onkar Yadav, while performing on a roast show that went viral, took a potshot at Kamra for his political affiliations and recent public statements.,

ADVERTISEMENT

Yadav began his set by mocking Kamra’s campaign support for Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who previously belonged to the CPI.

Referring to Kamra’s involvement, Yadav quipped, “Kamra travelled to Bihar to support Kanhaiya Kumar, which left the CPI(M) in splits, as they had not seen a fat person in their party before.”

He then added, “They could not process that the ‘contractor’ had come along with labourers.”

Continuing in the same vein, Yadav said, “Kamra sunta sab ki hai, karta Congress ki," implying that Kamra listens to everyone but ultimately follows the Congress line.

The roast also touched upon Kamra’s recent “gaddar” remark against Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde, with Yadav not holding back in critiquing Kamra’s approach to political comedy.

“Kunal Kamra has been doing political comedy for a long time. But, he hasn’t managed to convert anyone yet. Even the sleeper cells are more active,” Yadav commented.

Further barbs were directed at the ongoing controversy involving India’s Got Latent, a show that recently faced backlash over comments made by Ranveer Allahabadia and Samay Raina.

According to Yadav, the show is owned by Balraj Singh Ghai, not Raina.

“Kyunki Kashmiri pandits to ise dikhte nahi (Because Kamra overlooks Kashmiri pandits), Yadav added while referring to the fact that Samay Raina belongs to a Pandit family in Jammu.

In a final flourish, Onkar Yadav even handed over a lotus — the Bharatiya Janata Party’s symbol — to Kunal Kamra during the roast.

Kamra, not one to shy away from a comeback, responded in kind.

Taking a dig at Yadav, he said, “Looking at him, it feels like it was wrong to remove eggs from mid-day meals.”

The roast segment quickly made its way to social media, with users weighing in on the fiery exchanges.

One user on X posted a clip and wrote, “When a Roast Show showed Reality.”

Another commented, “Kamra really agreed to do this show thinking he might become a bit relevant again and that would help him push his propaganda. This guy (On-kar) flipped the script…”

A third user added, “That Kashmiri pandit line was epic.”