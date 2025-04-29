Students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology fined for misconduct

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, a government engineering university in western Odisha, has taken disciplinary action against 100 students for misconduct, breaches of discipline, and poor attendance.

Officials said the move aims to reform students’ conduct and uphold the discipline, academic, and cultural values of the institution, located in Burla, Sambalpur. .

According to the notification issued by the university authorities, disciplinary action and penalties are based on the severity of the offences. These include fines ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 and, in some cases, reduction in academic grades.

Several students’ grades have been downgraded to “F”. Further reduction in the final grade will occur later, based on shortage of attendance or disciplinary punishment for unfair means adopted during examinations. This will remain applicable until the concerned student clears the paper, the notification added.

Sources said the university was forced to take such a bold stance following the death of a girl student, who drowned in the university’s fishery on April 10. Five girl students have been asked to vacate the hostel.

The university authorities also clarified that the students would be barred from participating in university-organised sports tournaments and competitions. They will also not be considered for medals, academic awards, or recognitions for excellence.

The notification further stated: “Students are required to pay the penalty or fine on or before May 9, failing which an additional fine of ₹100 per day of delay will be imposed.” The fine amount will be deposited into the students’ activity fund.

Parents of some students have been asked to submit an affidavit undertaking that their wards will not indulge in any indiscipline during their remaining period of stay at the university, failing which expulsion or other severe punishment may be imposed.