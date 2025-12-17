MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH

Straying tiger shuts schools in Wayanad; Kerala weighs tranquilisation to avert panic

The five-year-old tiger has not shown any aggressive behaviour till now and there has been no conflict with the general populace

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 17.12.25, 12:44 PM
The Kerala Forest Department said on Wednesday it is intensifying efforts to cage or drive back into the jungle a tiger that strayed into populated areas of Wayanad district two days ago from the nearby Pathiri reserve.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran told reporters that forest officials and personnel were working “hard and efficiently” to capture the animal.

He said orders had been issued authorising the tranquilisation of the tiger, which would be carried out “if required, at the appropriate time and place”.

The tiger’s presence has created tension in Panamaram panchayath and surrounding areas, with schools closed and residents advised to remain indoors, a senior forest official said.

The official added that the five-year-old tiger has not displayed aggressive behaviour so far and has not come into conflict with the local population.

“It has only shown straying behaviour,” he said.

Efforts are continuing to either drive the animal back into the forest or cage it. If these measures fail, veterinary doctors are on standby to tranquilise the feline, officials said.

He also said that hundreds of forest personnel, including Rapid Response Teams, kumki elephants -- trained captive jumbos used for capturing or managing their counterparts in the wild -- and thermal cameras have been deployed to search for the tiger.

