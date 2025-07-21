Kerala BJP chief posts Vande Bharat dinner picture, cue for ‘non-veg in Sawan’ quote from PM Modi

A BJP leader’s train meal became fodder for an online battle because his image seemed to contain a non-vegetarian item. Several sharp-eyed critics pointed out it was the month of Sawan while even sharper-eyed defenders pointed out it wasn’t the holy month yet where the BJP leader, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, was.

Chandrasekhar, the BJP’s Kerala president whose bio says he is also “Chip Designer, Cellular pioneer,Tech Investor, Aviator, Former MP/Minister Govt of India,” had posted the photograph of a meal on a train.

The caption read: “Dinner on board Vande Bharat - as I head back to #Thiruvanathapuram from Ernakulam #Hungry”

Several users latched onto what they thought was a non-vegetarian item in the meal.

Mohammed Zubair, the fact-checker who has had frequent run-ins with the law in BJP-ruled states, cheekily posted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in reply to Chandrasekhar’s post, providing an English transcript.

“In Sawan… They post images of Non veg to mock people, echoing the Mughal era mentality…They aim is to provoke citizens and secure their vote bank…

These aren't my words. It was told by PM Modi in 2024.”

In the month of Sawan, many Hindus shun non-vegetarian items.

Last week, a mob chanting slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram' confronted restaurant staff before forcibly pulling down the shutters at a KFC outlet in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

They were protesting against the sale of meat during the holy month of Sawan and the Kanwar Yatra.

After several quips about non-vegetarian food during Sawan flew at Chandrasekhar’s dinner post, one kind Samaritan pointed out: “This information for those who are trolling him. In Maharashtra, Gujarat and all the Southern states below them (Telangana, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andhrapradesh, Kerala) the holy month Shravan/Savan is starting after 24th July.”

Ergo, Chandrashekar was ruled not LBW, saved from the disgrace of posting non-vegetarian food picture during the holy month of Sawan.