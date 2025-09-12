Stage set for PM Modi’s first Manipur visit since 2023 ethnic clashes; Opposition calls it ‘symbolic’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur on Saturday, more than two years after ethnic violence swept the northeastern state, to unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, officials said.

Modi will lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 7,300 crore at Peace Ground in Churachandpur, a Kuki-majority district, and inaugurate infrastructure projects totalling Rs 1,200 crore from Meitei-majority Imphal.

He is also expected to address a public gathering at Kangla Fort in the state capital.

“The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur," chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said.

According to Goel, the Prime Minister will first reach Churachandpur from Mizoram before heading to Imphal. Modi will also meet internally displaced persons in both Churachandpur and Imphal.

"The PM's September 13 visit to Manipur will pave the way for peace, normalcy, and growth in the state," he said.

The visit comes amid criticism from opposition parties for Modi’s absence from Manipur since the clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities erupted in May 2023, leaving over 260 people dead and 70,000 thousand displaced.

The state has been under President’s Rule since February following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Reactions to Modi’s long-awaited arrival have been mixed.

Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba described it as a “fortunate” moment, saying, “It’s a great fortune that Modi will be listening to the hardships faced by the people… Manipur has had a history of violent clashes in the past…no prime minister has visited the state during such times and listened to people.”

Leading Kuki-Zo groups also welcomed the visit, calling it a “historic and rare occasion.” The Kuki-Zo Council said, “We place our trust in your leadership to heal our wounds, restore our dignity, and safeguard the future of the Kuki-Zo people.”

Several other organisations representing the community opposed a planned dance programme as part of the welcome ceremony.

A women’s group, Imagi Meira demanded that the prime minister direct officials to ensure the safety of Meiteis travelling on National Highways.

The Opposition Congress has criticised the visit.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "So now it is official. The PM will spend less than 3 hours in Manipur tomorrow. This visit instead of providing a force for peace and harmony is actually going to be a farce".

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday took the opportunity and jabbed PM Modi through its official X handle. Sharing a news report, the party wrote, "Once an event manager always an event manager!" while tagging the post.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Meghachandra said in a video message, “I take the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as merely symbolic and a show-off. The people, who have been suffering for months, including internally displaced persons staying in relief camps, had expected a concrete roadmap for peace, rehabilitation, and justice.”

He added, “It would have been better if they had let it be known that the visit is related to bringing peace and justice. Very upset with the absence of discussions with all stakeholders.”

The Congress leader also claimed that banners and cut-outs installed in Churachandpur had been destroyed by angry residents, saying, “There has been no attempt to bring peace, as well as ensure free movement. This visit is not aimed at bringing peace and ensuring justice.”

Preparations for the visit were visible across Imphal on Friday. Billboards and banners welcoming the prime minister were installed in key locations, including Sanjenthong, Nupi Lan complex, and Keisampat Junction near the BJP state headquarters.

A 20-foot-long gate with “Welcome Shri Narendra Modi ji” written on it was also erected along the route from Imphal airport to Kangla Fort.

Temporary wooden barricades have been set up on pavements along the 7-km stretch from the airport, while workers carried out cleaning and repainting of road medians.

Bamboo barricades have been erected in Churachandpur, where a grand stage is being prepared for the event.

Security has been tightened across both venues, with large deployments of state police and central forces. Central teams are conducting round-the-clock inspections of Kangla Fort, while boats of the Manipur disaster management force patrol the surrounding moats.

The Manipur government has also issued advisories for those attending the “VVIP programme” ,asking people not to carry items such as keys, pens, bottles, bags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, lighters, sharp objects, or arms.

Another notification urged people not to bring children under 12 or sick persons. Air guns have been banned in Churachandpur district ahead of the visit.