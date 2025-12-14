Bihar minister Nitin Nabin appointed BJP national working president, set to succeed JP Nadda

Bihar minister Nitin Nabin has been appointed BJP national working president, signaling a generational shift in the party and making him the first leader from the state likely to eventually succeed J. P. Nadda as national president.

Just 26 years old, Nabin entered electoral politics when the BJP fielded him from Patna West in 2006, after the seat fell vacant following the death of his father and veteran party leader Navin Kishore Sinha.

Nearly two decades later, he is a five-term MLA, winning consecutive elections from the rechristened Bankipur constituency.

The choice surprised many, consistent with the BJP’s history of naming dark horses to key positions. Nabin, meanwhile, was attending public functions in his constituency, thanking party workers for their support in the recent assembly elections.

Even before his appointment was officially announced, he said, "I bow before the workers of the party whose hard work creates many Nitin Nabins."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Nabin, saying, "He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people's aspirations. He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our party in the times to come."

Union home minister Amit Shah said, "Nabin possesses extensive experience of working among the people and his elevation is an honour for every young BJP worker who toils day and night."

Defence minister Rajnath Singh added, "Heartfelt congratulations to the young and energetic leader from the soil of Bihar on being appointed as the national working president of the BJP. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he will surely succeed in taking the BJP to new heights of success."

BJP president J. P. Nadda described Nabin as "a dynamic leader from the sacred land of knowledge and culture, Bihar" and said he is confident that the party will establish new dimensions of functioning with the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

Born in Ranchi, now in Jharkhand, Nitin Nabin currently serves as Bihar’s PWD minister.

Over the years, he has served as minister in the Bihar government multiple times and has held key organisational responsibilities, including being party in-charge for Chhattisgarh and Sikkim.

Nabin has consistently won elections with large margins, starting with the 2006 bypoll he won by nearly 60,000 votes. In the latest assembly election, he secured a lead of over 51,000 votes.

On his appointment, Nabin dedicated it to party workers. When journalists reached his residence for comment, he initially directed them to meet him at the party office. Insistent reporters were met with his remark, "This is dedicated to the party workers."

At the state BJP office, he said, "I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the party's national president JP Nadda ji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me this responsibility. We will work to strengthen the BJP as per the directions of our senior leadership with the approach of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. I also thank all party workers. It all happened because of the hard work of the party workers. I believe that when you work as a dedicated worker of the party, senior leaders always take note of that, and I will continue to work for the party with full dedication."

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD(U) president, congratulated Nabin, saying he is a dedicated and disciplined politician who will lend strength to the BJP.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary called it "a moment of pride for the BJP" and said, "As an ordinary worker from Bihar, Nabin has worked in the organisation with consistent dedication." Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar also congratulated the Bankipur MLA.