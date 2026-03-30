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regular-article-logo Monday, 30 March 2026

When will institutionalised extremism against Muslims, minorities be discussed: Srinagar MP in Lok Sabha

‘One kind of extremism helps your political shop to prosper,’ National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, whose father was killed in a blast in 2000, tells BJP

PTI, Our Web Desk Published 30.03.26, 07:06 PM
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi X/@Office_ASRM

A lawmaker from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday launched a stinging attack on the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the BJP wants to consign India to "right-wing extremism" and asked when "institutionalised extremism" against Muslims and minorities would be discussed in Parliament.

Participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on 'Efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism', National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said the government wants to end left-wing extremism even as "right-wing extremism continues to rise".

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He did not mince his words.

"You don't want to free India from right-wing extremism, you want to consign India to right-wing extremism,” he said.

“Is extremism only connected with left-wing or Muslims? We want this country to be free of extremism – be it in the name of Muslims or in the name of Hindutva. We want peace, justice, rule of law and normalcy. We all have this dream but why is their bias in your dream, why is it agenda-driven?" the Srinagar MP said.

"As statistics show, one kind of extremism helps your political shop to prosper," he said.

Mehdi said extremism rises from injustice and asked whether that injustice has been addressed. "My father was killed due to one form of extremism. We will fight that extremism. But the injustice of society has to be finished," he said.

Ruhullah Mehdi's father, Aga Syed Mehdi, was a noted Shia cleric and politician from Kashmir, was assassinated in an IED blast on November 3, 2000.

"When will institutionalised extremism against Muslims and minorities be discussed? We are told that we are from outside, from Pakistan, there should be our economic boycott, a CM says there should be our economic boycott.”

He added: "We are told we will change demography; vigilantism has increased in the name of cow protection, love jihad...victims are harassed institutionally. When will Hindutva extremism be discussed?"

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