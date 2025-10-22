Vanishing grace: Spotted deer numbers dip alarmingly in Konark-Balukhand sanctuary

The spotted deer, once the pride of the Konark-Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary, appear to be dwindling fast in numbers.

The last official census of the species was conducted in 2016 and the absence of an updated count over the past nine years has raised concerns among wildlife enthusiasts and locals alike.

Spread over 87 square miles along the scenic Puri-Konark Marine Drive, the sanctuary was once famous for its herds of spotted deer and blackbucks. However, blackbucks have not been sighted since 2012 and now the deer population too seems to be dwindling. Locals allege gross mismanagement by the forest department, claiming that the once-frequent sightings have become rare and that authorities are deliberately avoiding a new census to conceal the alarming decline.

Wildlife activist Saroj Kumar Jena said the sanctuary has become unsafe for deer. “The Puri-Konark road passes through Balukhand, but there are no proper signboards or measures to prevent accidents. Many deer die after being hit by vehicles. Several water bodies have also dried up, forcing the animals to leave the sanctuary in search of food and water, where they fall prey to hunters,” he said.

Local resident Deba Maharana echoed the concern. “There was a time when one could spot herds of deer while travelling from Puri to Konark. Now, they have all but disappeared,” he said.

Records show that the sanctuary had 5,280 spotted deer in 2012–13, but the figure dropped sharply to 4,315 in 2016–17 — a decline of nearly a thousand in just four years. Wildlife lover Sarat Kuanr Rayguru alleged that conservation measures exist only “on paper,” and that little has been done on the ground.

Locals also blame the aftermath of Cyclone Fani in 2019 for worsening the situation. “Thousands of trees were uprooted and food became scarce. The deer

wandered into nearby villages and were either hunted or killed in accidents. Despite repeated complaints, no meaningful action was taken,” said a resident.

Divisional forest officer (Puri Wildlife Division) Magar Dhanaji Raoso acknowledged the challenges but denied the charge that deer have vanished from the sanctuary. “There are still spotted deer and adequate meadows. We will soon coordinate with the National Highways Authority to install signage and prevent accidents. New water ponds and meadows will also be developed,” he said.

On the pending census, however, the officer remained non-committal. “We have raised the issue with the government. After getting clearance, we will proceed,” he added.

Raoso also confirmed that the department is exploring the possibility of reintroducing blackbucks. “It’s still at an experimental stage,” he said. The species, nearly wiped out after the 1999 super-cyclone, was reintroduced in 2024 when ten pairs were released in the sanctuary.

In parts of southern Odisha, especially Ganjam, blackbucks continue to be revered as a symbol of good fortune and are protected both by officials and local villagers.