SpiceJet Dubai-Delhi flight lands without passengers’ luggage, reports claim

A SpiceJet flight from Dubai to New Delhi reportedly landed on Wednesday evening with not a single passenger bag, leaving travellers bewildered at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3.

Flight SG-12, carrying 148 passengers, departed Dubai around 12pm UAE time (1:30pm IST) after a brief delay and touched down in Delhi around 5pm IST, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

The story was also reported by the Khaleej Times.

The confusion unfolded as passengers gathered around the conveyor belt, only to find it completely empty.

“The luggage belt stayed empty. One by one, people realised nothing had arrived,” Pratham Chaudhary from Ghaziabad told the Dainik Bhaskar. “We were shocked to learn that the entire flight’s baggage was still in Dubai.”

Another passenger, Deepak, summarised the mood on X: "@SpiceJet set a new benchmark today. After delaying take-off by only one hour (yay!), they forgot passengers’ luggage at Dubai Airport.”

Airline staff reportedly asked passengers to fill out Baggage Irregularity Reports (BIRs) and assured them that their belongings would be flown on the next available service.

Some travellers said they were later told that the aircraft had been overweight, forcing the airline to offload all checked baggage — a claim many found hard to believe.

“If the bags were already weighed, how did they realise it was overweight after take-off?” asked Suhana Bisht from Noida, who said her luggage contained items worth over Dh5,000.

The incident came just 24 hours after another disruption involving the airline.

On Tuesday, October 7, Khaleej Times reported that SpiceJet’s Jaipur–Dubai flight SG-57, scheduled to depart at 9:30am, was delayed by 14 hours before being cancelled due to “operational reasons.”

Passengers said they were left waiting at Jaipur airport all day without food or accommodation, calling the repeated disruptions “unacceptable.”

SpiceJet has not yet issued a statement on either incident.