PM Modi welcomes Gaza ceasefire, calls it reflection of Netanyahu’s leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement between Israel and Hamas to pause fighting in Gaza under the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s West Asia peace plan, calling it a reflection of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strong leadership and expressing hope that it would pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu,” Modi said in a post on X. “We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace.”

Israel and Hamas announced they had reached a long-awaited ceasefire and hostage deal — the first phase of Trump’s 20-point framework to end a two-year war that has killed more than 67,000 people and devastated Gaza.

The breakthrough came during indirect talks in Egypt, days after the second anniversary of the Hamas cross-border attack that triggered Israel’s military assault.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would convene his government on Thursday to approve the agreement.

“With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home,” he said in a statement. “This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel.”

Hamas confirmed it had agreed to end the war, saying the deal includes an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and a hostage-prisoner exchange.

“We affirm that the sacrifices of our people will not be in vain, and that we will remain true to our pledge — never abandoning our people’s national rights until freedom, independence, and self-determination are achieved,” the group said.

Celebrations broke out across Israel and Gaza following the announcement.

“Thank God for the ceasefire, the end of bloodshed and killing," said Abdul Majeed abd Rabbo from Khan Younis in southern Gaza. "I am not the only one happy, all of the Gaza Strip is happy, all the Arab people, all of the world is happy with the ceasefire and the end of bloodshed."

Families of hostages gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square to express gratitude. “President Trump, thank you very much. We thank him, our children will not have returned home without him," said Hatan Angrest, whose son Matan is among the hostages.

A Hamas source said living hostages would be handed over within 72 hours of Israeli government approval, while Trump told Fox News that the releases could begin as early as Monday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all sides to comply with the terms of the deal. “Immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies and essential commercial materials into Gaza must be ensured. The suffering must end,” he said.

Despite widespread optimism, key details remain unresolved — including Gaza’s post-war administration and the fate of Hamas. Israeli forces have also cautioned that parts of Gaza remain dangerous despite the ceasefire.