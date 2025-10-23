MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 October 2025

SpiceJet Delhi-Patna flight returns due to technical issue; passengers safe

In a statement, the airline said the plane made a normal landing and passengers were deplaned normally

PTI Published 23.10.25, 02:19 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A Patna-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned to the national capital on Thursday morning due to a technical issue.

In a statement, the airline said the plane made a normal landing and passengers were deplaned normally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details about the number of passengers onboard the flight were not disclosed.

"On October 23, 2025 SpiceJet flight SG 497 operating from Delhi to Patna returned back to Delhi after take off due to a technical issue... an alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers, which is now enroute to Patna," the airline said.

The flight SG 497 was operated with a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

SpiceJet
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

It’s official. Tejashwi Yadav to be CM face of Bihar Opp bloc, Mukesh Sahani to be his deputy

The ruling NDA had attacked the Mahagathbandhan over Tejashwi’s posters being omnipresent, but the Mahagathbandhan sought to turn the tables by questioning the future of chief minister Nitish Kumar
Francesca Orsini
Quote left Quote right

Barring Orsini from India is symptom of Modi govt’s hostility towards independent scholarship

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT