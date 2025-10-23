Defence ministry clears Rs 79,000 crore procurement to boost military modernisation

The defence ministry on Thursday approved the procurement of weapons and military hardware worth Rs 79,000 crore to enhance the combat capability of the armed forces.

The proposals were cleared at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence minister Rajnath Singh.

It is the second major decision on procurement following Operation Sindoor.

Procurement projects worth Rs 67,000 crore were approved on August 5.

The DAC approved various proposals amounting to a total cost of about Rs 79,000 crore, the defence ministry said.

For the Indian Navy, approval was granted for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30-mm Naval Surface Guns (NSGs), Advanced LightWeight Torpedoes (ALWTs), the Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System and Smart Ammunition for 76-mm Super Rapid Gun Mount.

The procurement of LPDs will help the Navy undertake amphibious operations along with the Army and the Air Force, the ministry said.

LPDs are amphibious warfare ships that are used to transport heavy equipment and land troops.

The ministry said the integrated sea capability provided by LPDs will also help the Navy undertake peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster-relief measures etc.

"The induction of ALWT, which is indigenously developed by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, DRDO is capable of targeting conventional, nuclear and midget submarines," it said.

The procurement of the 30-mm NSGs will enhance the capability of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to carry out low-intensity maritime operations and take anti-piracy measures.

For the Indian Army, approval was accorded for the procurement of the Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), the ground-based mobile ELINT (electronic intelligence system) and high-mobility vehicles (HMVs).

The procurement of the NAMIS will enhance the Army's capability of neutralising the enemy's combat vehicles, bunkers and other field fortifications, whereas the GBMES will provide round-the-clock electrrnic intelligence of enemy activities, the ministry said in a statement.

The induction of HMVs will significantly improve logistic support to the forces in diverse geographical terrains, it said.

The DAC approved the procurement of Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). It also cleared some other procurement proposals of the IAF.

The CLRTS/DS has the capability of autonomous take-off, landing, navigating, detecting and delivering payload in the mission area.

In July this year, the DAC had approved an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 projects worth Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

These included an electronic warfare system, an integrated common inventory management system and surface-to-air missiles for the tri-services.

The council had also given its nod for the procurement of moored mines, mine counter-measure vessels, super-rapid gun mounts and submersible autonomous vessels.

The Indian Air Force is additionally planning to buy three I-STAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) aircraft to strengthen its surveillance and targeting capabilities.

In March, the Cabinet Committee on Security had cleared a proposal to buy 156 light combat helicopters worth over Rs 62,000 crore for the army and air force from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The latest round of approvals comes amid growing concerns among military veterans over delays in equipment procurement, overdependence on imports for critical technologies, and inadequate air-defence systems.

“Despite the government’s claims of self-reliance in the defence sector, production of the indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas Mk-1A has been delayed as the US engine supplier, GE Aerospace, has missed its schedule of delivering F-404 engines,” a former lieutenant general had said earlier, The Telegraph had reported.

They have urged the government to address these issues urgently to prepare the forces for modern warfare and to counter emerging regional threats.

Earlier this year, the Indian Air Force had flagged delays in the delivery of the first batch of Tejas fighter jets from HAL, even as India faces increased militarisation by China and Pakistan along its borders.

By the end of 2024–25, India had procured military hardware and weapons worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore from domestic sources, as part of its push towards achieving greater self-reliance in defence production to meet national security challenges, Rajnath Singh had said earlier.

(WIth inputs from PTI)