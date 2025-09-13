MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 September 2025

‘Spice’ rap for Kangana: SC refuses to quash defamation case over farmers' protest retweet

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta warned Ranaut’s counsel of adverse observations if he persisted with the appeal, as it asked the actor to raise her grievance before the trial court

Our Bureau Published 13.09.25, 05:45 AM
Kangana Ranaut. (PTI)

Kangana Ranaut. (PTI) PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain the plea of actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for quashing the summons issued to her by a trial court in a defamation case relating to her “retweet” of some critical remarks against the farmers who protested the now-repealed farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government in 2020.

The top court orally observed that Ranaut’s retweet had only “added spice” to the controversy, refusing to interfere with a Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment declining to quash the summons issued to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahinder Kaur, 73, who hails from Punjab’s Bathinda district, filed a complaint in a local court in January 2021 alleging that Ranaut had made “false imputations and remarks” against her in a retweet by saying she was the same “dadi” who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Kaur said she had absolutely no link with Shaheen Bagh Dadi, who featured in Time magazine.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta warned Ranaut’s counsel of adverse observations if he persisted with the appeal, as it asked the actor to raise her grievance before the trial court.

“What do you say about your comments?” Justice Mehta asked her counsel. “You added spice. It was not a simple retweet. The interpretation of this tweet can’t be considered in a quashing petition. Your clarification is for the trial court to consider, not by us in a quashing petition.”

RELATED TOPICS

Kangana Ranaut Defamation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Z choice Karki is interim PM: India mum but envoy to Nepal attends swearing-in

The 73-year-old Karki, Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice, will now have another first to her name — she is the maiden woman Premier of the country, even if only for an interim period
RK Blasna from Moreh, who is now an inmate of the Akampat Relief Camp in Imphal.
Quote left Quote right

Why did it take Prime Minister Narendra Modi so long to come to Manipur

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT