‘Spice’ rap for Kangana: SC refuses to quash defamation case over farmers' protest retweet

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain the plea of actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for quashing the summons issued to her by a trial court in a defamation case relating to her “retweet” of some critical remarks against the farmers who protested the now-repealed farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government in 2020.

The top court orally observed that Ranaut’s retweet had only “added spice” to the controversy, refusing to interfere with a Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment declining to quash the summons issued to her.

Mahinder Kaur, 73, who hails from Punjab’s Bathinda district, filed a complaint in a local court in January 2021 alleging that Ranaut had made “false imputations and remarks” against her in a retweet by saying she was the same “dadi” who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Kaur said she had absolutely no link with Shaheen Bagh Dadi, who featured in Time magazine.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta warned Ranaut’s counsel of adverse observations if he persisted with the appeal, as it asked the actor to raise her grievance before the trial court.

“What do you say about your comments?” Justice Mehta asked her counsel. “You added spice. It was not a simple retweet. The interpretation of this tweet can’t be considered in a quashing petition. Your clarification is for the trial court to consider, not by us in a quashing petition.”