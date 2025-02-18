MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Speeding Audi car hits scooter in Delhi's Lodhi Road, two injured

The injured were identified as Naitik and Abhishek, who are undergoing treatment

PTI Published 18.02.25, 12:08 PM

Videograb

Two people were injured after being hit by a speeding Audi car in Delhi's Lodhi Road, an official said on Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Naitik and Abhishek, who are undergoing treatment.

The incident took place when the luxury car hit a scooter and crashed into a tree in front of the Jorbagh Post Office.

According to the police, the car was driven recklessly at a high speed, injuring both persons.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

