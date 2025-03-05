MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Speaker Satish Mahana announces ban on gutkha, pan masala within Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises

The announcement came a day after Mahana expressed his displeasure over an incident where a member was caught on camera spitting pan masala

PTI Published 05.03.25, 06:00 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Wednesday announced a ban on gutkha and pan masala within the Assembly premises.

The announcement came a day after Mahana expressed his displeasure over an incident where a member was caught on camera spitting pan masala inside the Assembly premises during the House proceedings on Tuesday morning. The speaker had reportedly asked staff members to clean the mess. Mahana, however, had not named the MLA but said he knew who it was.

Expressing strong disapproval, the speaker had reminded all members of their responsibility towards cleanliness as lawmakers elected by the public.

Also Read

After the Question Hour on Wednesday, Mahana announced, "With immediate effect, the use of pan masala and gutkha is banned inside the Assembly premises." "Anyone, including employees, officials or any other individuals, found consuming gutkha or pan masala within the Assembly premises will be fined Rs 1,000. Necessary action will be taken in accordance with the rules," he added.

Some members present in the Assembly suggested that the fine amount should be increased due to inflation. Responding in a light-hearted manner, Mahana quipped, "Note down the names of those honourable members demanding a higher fine. If they are caught spitting, we will charge them extra." His remarks sparked laughter among the Assembly members.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

