MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 07 June 2025

Akhilesh Yadav alleges ‘competition of corruption’ in UP under BJP rule

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister went on to say that to fulfil the 'secret objectives' of the government, officials who can go to any extent to flatter the ruling party are being picked for different positions

PTI Published 07.06.25, 07:07 PM
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav PTI

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that a “competition of corruption” is going on involving the "police, tehsil and construction works" under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing a video showing the poor condition of a newly paved road on his X handle, Yadav said, "Construction work under the corrupt BJP is just like the party -- shiny from top, lifeless inside!" "The truth is that a competition of corruption is going on involving the police, tehsil and construction works under the BJP's watch,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister went on to say that to fulfil the “secret objectives” of the government, officials who can go to any extent to flatter the ruling party are being picked for different positions.

“The BJP government considers stains on one's reputation as medals. For the BJP, falling down is like a guarantee to rise," Yadav said in the post.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Samajwadi Party (SP) Corruption
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘200 years away’: As Uzbekistan, Jordan qualify for FIFA WC, ex-players see no hope for India

A tale of two trajectories — while Uzbekistan, Jordan book their first-ever World Cup berth, India crash out again, exposing systemic failures that show no signs of repair
Quote left Quote right

Cristiano is a football legend. I will do my job, which is to try to win, and that’s it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT