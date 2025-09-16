MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 16 September 2025

Teachers’ bodies slam South Asian University for ‘vindictive’ sacking of professor

FEDCUTA and JNUTA condemn SAU’s dismissal of economics professor Snehashish Bhattacharya, calling it an attack on academic freedom and democratic values

Our Special Correspondent Published 16.09.25, 06:01 AM
Snehashish Bhattacharya

Snehashish Bhattacharya Facebook

Teachers’ organisations have condemned the termination of a faculty member by South Asian University (SAU) as “vindictive” and demanded withdrawal of the decision.

The SAU had terminated the services of Snehashish Bhattacharya, associate professor of economics, for opposing the decision to call cops to the campus during a student protest in October 2022. Bhattacharya and four other faculty members had criticised the expulsion of a few students for demanding a hike in stipend. While three teachers apologised, Bhattacharya did not.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federation of Central Universities Teachers’ Associations (FEDCUTA) and Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said the faculty members had only discharged their duties as teachers. “They stood for the university being a democratic space where dialogue and discussion, and the participation of all stakeholders in the institution’s governance, rather than the heavy hand of authority, should prevail,” the FEDCUTA said.

The JNUTA said collective resistance of teachers to the growing trend of despotism in the functioning of universities would beat back the process.

RELATED TOPICS

South Asian University (SAU)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Three waqf niggles stayed, not act: Relief for Centre as SC upholds registration clause

The Supreme Court is dealing with a batch of petitions moved by various Muslim individuals and organisations challenging the amendment act as unconstitutional and saying it encroaches on Muslims’ religious rights
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Will set aside Bihar SIR exercise if any illegality found, can't stop it across country

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT