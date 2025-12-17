Normalisation with Pakistan ‘difficult to imagine’, says J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that any normalisation of relations with Pakistan is currently “difficult to imagine”, citing a rise in terror incidents and the absence of a credible civilian interlocutor in Islamabad.

Speaking at the Express Adda organised by The Indian Express, Abdullah said that while dialogue remains the only viable path forward, the necessary “conducive environment” for talks is missing.

He placed the responsibility for creating such an environment squarely on Pakistan.

Referring to recent security breaches, including attacks in Pahalgam and Delhi, Abdullah said these incidents underline a hostile ground reality that India cannot be expected to overlook.

“When incidents like Delhi keep happening, it’s difficult to imagine a normalisation of relations,” he said, stressing that Pakistan must take concrete steps before any progress is possible.

He said Pakistan needs to ensure that those responsible for the Mumbai attacks are brought to justice, halt the orchestration of attacks within Indian territory and prevent non-state actors from undermining regional peace.

Beyond terrorism, Abdullah questioned the effectiveness of diplomatic engagement with Pakistan’s current civilian leadership.

He argued that real power continues to lie with the Pakistani military, making talks with the civilian government largely symbolic.

“What purpose would be served by Prime Minister Modi talking to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif? None whatsoever,” Abdullah said, adding that as the Pakistani Army chief consolidates power, the civilian government lacks the authority to deliver on any peace commitments.

Reflecting on history, Abdullah said the decision of a Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir to accede to India in 1947 remains a source of deep resentment for Pakistan.

“There was a reason why a Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir chose not to go with Pakistan. That is something Pakistan has never forgotten and never forgiven us for,” he said, warning that this unresolved grievance continues to drive the conflict.

On the internal security situation in the Union Territory, Abdullah said that despite claims of improvement, the nature of recent attacks is alarming.

Referring to the attack in Pahalgam earlier this year, he described it as a “nature of violence” not witnessed in the past 35 years of unrest, indicating persistent challenges for the security apparatus in countering terror threats.

While reiterating his long-held view that “dialogue is the way forward”, Abdullah maintained that India cannot shoulder the responsibility for peace alone.

“The onus doesn’t just rest on the Government of India,” he said, adding, “Pakistan has a huge responsibility.”