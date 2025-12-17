MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PETA urges Rajasthan CM to ban elephant rides at Amer Fort, Hathi Gaon in Jaipur

A PETA representative said two elephants were recently involved in a fight, adding that such incidents raise serious concerns

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 17.12.25, 10:45 PM
Tourists seem to enjoy elephant ride on World Elephant Day, at Amer Fort in Jaipur, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Wednesday urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to ban elephant rides at Amer Fort and Hathi Gaon in Jaipur and rehabilitate the animals in wildlife sanctuaries, citing animal welfare and public safety concerns.

A PETA representative said two elephants were recently involved in a fight, adding that such incidents raise serious concerns.

He also said that incidents of violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, continue to surface.

“The incident is yet another reminder of the immense stress and suffering endured by elephants forced to give rides. These intelligent, social animals are sending a clear message while threatening public safety,” PETA India’s Advocacy Associate Shaurya Agrawal said.

“We request the Rajasthan chief minister to take immediate steps to replace elephant rides with eco-friendly motorised vehicles, as was recommended in a report of the committee constituted by the Project Elephant division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change,” Agrawal said.

People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals (PETA) Rajasthan
