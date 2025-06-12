MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Social media influencer Kanchan Kumari's body found in abandoned car in Punjab's Bathinda

The 30-year-old, known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, had 3.84 lakh followers on Instagram and ran a YouTube channel called 'Funny Bhabhi'

PTI Published 12.06.25, 02:41 PM
Kanchan Kumari

Kanchan Kumari Instagram/kamalkaurbhabhi

The body of a social media influencer, Kanchan Kumari, who had been missing since June 9, was found in an abandoned car in a parking lot in Punjab's Bathinda district, police said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, had 3.84 lakh followers on Instagram and ran a YouTube channel called "Funny Bhabhi" with 2.36 lakh subscribers.

She was from Ludhiana. On June 9, she left home telling her mother she was going for a promotion event. The family could not contact her after that, police said.

Also Read

The body was discovered when locals informed the police about foul smell emanating from a car in the parking area near Bathinda's Adesh University.

Police found the body on the rear seat, said Bathinda Superintendent of Police (City) Narinder Singh.

It appears some unidentified persons left the body in the car here after murdering her, he said, adding that the matter was being investigated from all angles. Police was scanning CCTV footage of nearby areas and chasing every clue, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

