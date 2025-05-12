Soaring temperatures across Odisha boosts natural habitat, bring delight to bird-watchers

Soaring temperatures across the state has made life miserable for most, except for avid bird-watchers. Despite the water table receding in several areas, the gruelling summer has brought guests to Odisha.

Waders (commonly called shorebirds or water birds) have been flocking to the Hirakud reservoir, located in Sambalpur district, in search of food and many of them end up taking shelter in the islands that emerge when the water level is low.

Sambalpur and many parts of western Odisha touched 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Divisional forest officer, Hirakud Wildlife Division, Anshu Pragyan Das, told The Telegraph: “As water levels at the Hirakud reservoir recede, numerous islands have emerged, providing ideal nesting grounds for migratory birds. These islands offer ample food and are free from common predators, making them perfect for breeding. This summer, migratory terns, pratincoles, and other wader species have put on a vibrant display, nesting in thousands across 26 islands within the Hirakud Wetland. Over 10 species, including river terns, gull-billed terns, little terns, oriental pratincoles, little pratincoles, ringed plovers, whiskered terns, and various egrets, have laid thousands of eggs and are actively rearing their chicks.”

Large breeding colonies of river terns, a species listed as “near threatened” on the IUCN Red List, and pratincoles have been observed on some of these islands. “Mother birds are spending their days guarding eggs and chicks from the scorching heat and providing post-fledging care. The islands are ideal for nesting as they are free from predators like stray dogs, snakes, and raptors, which threaten ground-nesting birds,” Das said.

Five Indian skimmers have also been spotted flocking with the terns, though their nesting status is yet to be confirmed.

Explaining why these islands are ideal nesting grounds, Das said: “The isolated islands offer a safer environment, being beyond the reach of dogs, cattle, and humans. However, any approach by boats or predators can cause the birds to abandon their nests, leaving eggs and chicks vulnerable to extreme heat.”

To protect these breeding sites, Debrigarh authorities have erected over 100 red flags around nesting islands to warn fishermen and tourists. A dedicated river patrolling team monitors the area, ensuring boats stay clear. Nine squads, four frontline staff, and two speedboats are also in place to educate local fishermen and coordinate with cattle grazers to minimise disturbances.

The local Chadhei Club in Sambalpur is also supporting conservation efforts by identifying nesting sites in human-dominated parts of the wetland and raising awareness about the importance of protecting these fragile breeding grounds.