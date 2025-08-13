Soap-style ‘vote-theft video’ is new Congress salvo at Election Commission and BJP

Gareeb Dass and Jamna Devi went to cast their votes and were told to return home. Two men told the couple to return home as their votes were cast by those men claiming to be the couple.

A 55-second video featuring “Gareeb Dass and Jamna Devi” is Congress’s latest salvo in its war against what the national opposition calls rampant vote theft in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Videograb. X/@INCIndia

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha’s news meet last week had blown the bugle on the opposition parties’ war against the Election Commission that is in the middle of a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

“The theft of your vote is the theft of your rights and your identity,” Rahul wrote in Hindi on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday while sharing the video.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president and leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, urged the people to raise their voice against vote theft.

“Don’t let them snatch your rights. Ask questions, seek answers this time. Raise your voice against vote chori. Free the constitutional bodies from the clutches of the BJP,” Kharge wrote while sharing the video.

Since the video was shared on Instagram on Tuesday morning, it had generated 1,21,358 likes.

Videograb X/@INCIndia

Addressing a news conference a week ago, Rahul had shared data from the Election Commission to accuse that electoral rolls were being manipulated to benefit the BJP.

The Election Commission has since issued several denials while a legal battle is on at the Supreme Court against the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar where the state Assembly polls are scheduled in two to three months.

Rahul had provided details from one Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka to establish voter list manipulation. He claimed that 1,00,250 votes were stolen through 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters living in same address, 4,132 voters with no photo in the identity cards and 33,692 voters introduced into the electoral rolls by alleged misuse of Form 6 for new voters.

The same evening at a dinner, he made the presentation before the INDIA bloc alliance partners. The presentation with Rahul’s explanation has been sent to the state units and arrangements have been made for it to be screened in the districts.

In Bengal the presentation was shown to Congress workers on Monday at Bidhannagar.