'Small man' in PM's big chair: Manmohan Singh’s legacy of economic growth and equity

When I first met him officially in his home office at 7 RCR, Dr Manmohan Singh started the conversation saying “I am a small man in this big chair”. The decency, the unassuming honesty and the simplicity of the statement remained an underlying theme for over 28 months while I worked with him.

He was a visionary when it came to the nation’s economic affairs, a consensus maker when it came to implement that vision and an empathetic guardian of the people he was representing as a Prime Minister. And he could achieve all that because of his unstinting humility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Singh’s vision was grounded in pragmatism and economic foresight. He dismantled the license raj, a system of stringent regulations that stifled entrepreneurial activity, and initiated structural reforms that opened the Indian economy to foreign investment and competition.

“India’s strength is in the entrepreneurship of its people, all they need is an opportunity”, he would always say when discussing that period. Policies aimed at trade liberalisation, financial sector reforms and privatisation were introduced to unleash India’s growth potential.

Manmohan Singh with the then German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, in New Delhi in 2011. The Telegraph

These measures not only stabilised the economy but also set the stage for India’s emergence as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. His first term — supported by the Left Front ironically — turned out to be the best time for India’s economy.

“All ideologies are to deliver a better future to the people, so I have no difficulties in working with differing ideologies”, was his mantra. The economist Prime Minister reminisced about his work at the South Commission where he worked with differing worldviews successfully.

While Dr Singh is often celebrated for his role in economic liberalisation, his vision extended beyond mere GDP growth. He consistently advocated for inclusive growth, emphasising the importance of equity, social justice and the uplift of marginalised communities. As the Prime Minister, he launched a series of welfare initiatives aimed at ensuring that economic growth translated into better living standards for all sections of society. When he realised that the government lacked the capacity to deliver, the National Advisory Council was not only constituted but given a constitutional role for probity and oversight.

One of the flagship programmes introduced during his tenure was the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). This initiative not only reduced rural distress but also empowered women by ensuring equal pay and opportunities. More than 27 crore Indians were lifted out of poverty during his 10 years as the PM.

Dr Singh’s administration also prioritised education and healthcare. The Right to Education Act was enacted, making education a fundamental right for every child in India. As a deprived child himself, he knew the wages of poverty firsthand. “My uncle bought me a pair of shoes for the first time when I cleared matriculation and had to go to a nearby town for further studies,” he once said.

The fruits of economic progress for him were useless till they reached the poor in some form or another. The Right to Education and the Right to Food were two such legislations which underscored a big personal satisfaction for him.

His legacy lies in his ability to balance economic growth with social equity. His life and work epitomise the idea that economic policies must serve as instruments of human development. By focusing on the needs of the underprivileged and advocating for a just global economic order, Dr Singh demonstrated that economic growth and inclusivity are not mutually exclusive but mutually reinforcing.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel would talk to Dr Singh over the phone on such issues before going into tough negotiations in the European Union. His achievements have inspired generations of policymakers, economists and students worldwide. His intellectual humility, unwavering integrity, and dedication to public service set a benchmark for leadership in both national and global contexts.

When I see the TV screens tonight where people are heaping praises on him from across the political divide, I feel a bit angry. He needed more love and respect while he was alive. And his words ring louder tonight: “History will be kinder to me”.

Goodbye, Doctor Saab, Prime Minister and friend.