Six workers killed in explosion at Tamil Nadu fireworks unit

Six workers were killed and another was injured following an explosion at a firecrackers manufacturing unit near here on Saturday, an official said.

The blast occurred in the morning when the workers were engaged in mixing chemical-raw materials, as part of the manufacturing process, leading to the deaths of 6 men and 4 rooms in the factory premises were flattened in the impact.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel immediately arrived at the spot and the injured worker, Mohammed Sudeen, was rushed to a government facility in nearby Madurai.

A police official here said two persons, a supervisor and a foreman, have been arrested in connection with the explosion adding further probe into the incident was on.

While Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured person, the principal opposition party, AIADMK, slammed the government for 'not conducting' safety audits.

The deceased were identified as S Sivakumar (56), S Meenakshi Sundaram (46), R Nagaraj (37) and G Velmurugan, S Kamaraj and R Kannan, all the three were aged 54.

Chief Minister Stalin, expressing shock and grief over the deaths, said that he has directed officials to ensure special care for the injured worker at the Madurai government hospital.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, he said he has ordered authorities to release financial assistance to the affected families and the injured worker from the CM's Public Relief Fund.

Party leaders condoled the deaths. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the state government for its 'callousness' and alleged that it did not carry out safety audits.

CPI(M)'s 24th Tamil Nadu State Conference urged the state government and the fireworks company to provide Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively, as compensation, to the families of dead workers.

Fireworks units not properly following the safety norms was the reason behind the continuing accidents, the Marxist party alleged.

It urged the state and central government authorities to ensure compliance of safety regulations by firecrackers manufacturing units.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai said his party had months ago demanded inspections in fireworks units to ensure safety for workers. "The DMK government does not seem to have taken any action in this regard," he alleged.

"We urge the DMK regime to conduct inspections to ensure safety for workers without any further delay," he added.

The CPI(M)'s state meeting from January 3 to 5, 2025 is being held at Villupuram.