Madhya Pradesh: SIT set up to probe Vijay Shah's remarks against Colonel Qureshi after Supreme Court order

Madhya Pradesh Police has constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe state Minister Vijay Shah's remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi in compliance with a Supreme Court order, an official said.

The SIT comprises Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty and Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh, he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday chided Shah for his "crass" remarks on Col Qureshi and constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the FIR registered against him.

The top court asked the Madhya Pradesh director general of police to constitute a three-member SIT headed by an IG-rank officer and comprising a woman officer by 10 am Tuesday to probe the FIR registered following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana issued the order for the SIT with a direction to ensure compliance with the apex court order.

Senior IPS officer Pramod Verma is posted as Inspector General (IG) Sagar range, Kalyan Chakravarty is the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SAF, Bhopal, and Vahini Singh is the Superintendent of Police Dindori, the official added.

The top court has said the probe team will file its first status report on May 28.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was circulated widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court rebuked Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi and ordered the police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, the MP minister has expressed regret and said he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister. PTI MAS NSD ARU

