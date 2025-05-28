Sister Anupama, face of nuns' protest against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, shuns nunhood

Sister Anupama Kelamangalathuveliyil, who led a nuns’ protest against a bishop accused of rape, has renounced nunhood and gone back to ordinary life.

Anupama now works as a DTP operator at a computer centre in Cherthala in Kerala and mostly keeps to herself.

For several years, Anupama had been an inmate of a Kuravilangad-based convent, which functions under the Latin Catholic diocese of Jalandhar.

A group of nuns led by Sister Anupama had fought on behalf of the nun who had accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of the diocese, of raping her

multiple times between 2014 to 2016.

Mulakkal, who was temporarily relieved of his pastoral responsibilities by Pope Francis in 2018 following the allegations, resigned from the Jalandhar bishop’s post in 2023.

Earlier, he was acquitted by a local court in Kerala in the rape case.

Sources said Anupama decided to renounce her nunhood a month ago after failing to join another church. Her efforts were allegedly thwarted by bishops and priests

who owed allegiance to Mulakkal.

“I truly appreciate the grit, courage and resilience shown by Anupama as her fight for survival has been unparalleled. Recently, a vicar-general close to Bishop Mulakkal offered her property and money to help him wriggle out from the rape case unscathed. But Anupama stood firm. At least 25 nuns, who had faced a harrowing time against the Catholic church’s activities led by Bishop Mulakkal, have since renounced their nunhood,” Father Dominic Patiala, who is close to Anupama, told The Telegraph.