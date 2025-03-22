Similipal National Park shuts for tourists due to heavy rain, may reopen after review

The Similipal National Park will remain closed for tourists for two days from Saturday due to heavy rain and the forecast of thunderstorms in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, an official said.

Simlipal boasts incredible biodiversity, with 42 species of mammals, 242 species of birds, and 30 species of reptiles.

Its prominent wildlife includes the majestic Bengal tiger, leopards, elephants, sambar and barking deer, gaur, jungle cats, wild boars, the rare four-horned antelope (chausingha), giant squirrels, and common langurs. This mix of rich landscapes and diverse fauna makes Simlipal a significant ecological treasure and a major wildlife attraction.

Regional Chief Conservator of Similipal and Field Director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said the situation would be reviewed, and tourists might be allowed to enter the park once the weather improves.

The Simlipal Tiger Reserve (STR) field director also suggested that tourists, who are planning to visit the park, should check with the authorities concerned for updates.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.