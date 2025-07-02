J&K LG orders reopening of buried cases of killings by militants, promises support to families

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced a tough new stand against militancy, ordering the reopening of long-buried cases of killings by militants and promising relief for families of victims.

An official spokesperson said the LG directed deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police across all districts to reopen cases that were “deliberately ignored or buried”. The officials were instructed to file FIRs promptly and prioritise providing jobs to the next of kin of the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every possible assistance would be provided to terror victim families, and culprits roaming free for many decades will be brought to justice,” Sinha told a meeting of senior civil and police officers.

It is difficult to estimate the number of “long-buried” cases of militant-related killings that could be reopened, but the decision has triggered concern that the move may give security forces unfettered powers to target thousands of former militants or their families, including those of deceased insurgents.

“He further directed them to take immediate measures to free properties and land of families of terror victims that had been grabbed by terrorists or their sympathisers,” a government spokesperson quoted LG Sinha as telling the officers.

Many former militants have surrendered under rehabilitation programmes over the years and have since attempted to rebuild their lives, with some even entering politics. Last year, the Centre permitted candidates from the Jamat-e-Islami to contest elections in the region.

Uncertainty remains on whether action will also be taken against counter-insurgents — paramilitary groups once supported by the government but accused of crimes against civilians.

According to official estimates, around 15,000 civilians were killed during militancy. Although the government claims they were mostly killed by militants, locals believe the numbers are much higher, and they largely blame the forces for the killings. There have been a few convictions on both sides, too.

A former militant who spent years in jail under the Public Safety Act referred to a crackdown following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

He said: “I was among hundreds who were detained although I have been leading a normal life.”

The former militant added: “This always happens when any big incident occurs, but it appears the witch-hunt could be a daily affair now. I think it will only lead to more alienation, particularly at a time when there are hardly any local militants and it is the Pakistani militants who are running the show.”

Apart from the arrests, security forces blew up thehouses of dozens of militants and their neighbours allegedly as a reprisal for initial reports of alleged involvement of a local militant in the Pahalgam carnage.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency said all three militants involved in the attack were Pakistanis.

Sinha’s directive came two days after he met the families of Kashmiri civilians who were killed by militants in the last three decades, the outreach underscoring an attempt to give victims of militancy a sense of belonging.

The spokesperson said the directive was issued during the meeting chaired by the LG to discuss issues related to the families of the victims.

“Directed DCs and SSPs to reopen cases which were deliberately buried and file an FIR and ensure jobs are provided to NoKs on priority,” the office of the LG posted on X.

In a statement, the government said a toll-free number would be provided forthe assistance of the victims’ families.

“Identify those elements from the terror ecosystem who were involved in the killing of common Kashmiris and currently working in government departments,” the LG toldthe officers.

The spokesperson said two special cells would be created in the LG’s secretariat and the chief secretary’s office to address the families’ concerns.

Sinha said financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and handholding must be extended to the victims’ familieswho want to start self-employment ventures.

Chief secretary Atal Dulloo, director-general ofpolice Nalin Prabhat and other senior officers attended the meeting.

On Sunday, the LG told the families that they had remained marginalised for decades and their voices had not been heard.

“Justice was denied. Their pain was ignored, their stories untold, and the truth deliberately suppressed,” he said.