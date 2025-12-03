Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar affirm unity in Karnataka amid leadership speculation

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that there were no differences between him and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar, and that they both were running the government unitedly like “brothers”, and would continue to do.

Reiterating that both of them will abide by the Congress high command’s decision on the leadership issue, Siddaramaiah said Shivakumar would become the chief minister when the high command decides.

In an apparent display of unity, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday visited Shivakumar’s Bengaluru residence for breakfast, just days after the two broke bread in the wake of a raging power tussle. Following breakfast, both leaders asserted that the party was united.

“This understanding will always be there. There are no differences. D.K. Shivakumar and I are united; we run the government unitedly. In the future also we will run the government unitedly,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after the breakfast meeting.

On the leadership issue, he said, as decided in the previous breakfast meeting organised at the CM’s residence on Saturday, both of them will abide by the high command’s decision.

So far, there is no communication from the high command on the timeline for any decision on the matter. “If they (high command) call us, we will definitely go and meet them. Tomorrow, I will be meeting AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal at a function, where both of us are invited,” Siddaramaiah said.

“There will be no discussion on politics between Siddaramaiah and Venugopal. They will share the stage at a programme at Mangalore University marking the centenary celebrations of the historic dialogue between social reformer Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi,” said a source close to Venugopal.

Siddaramaiah said he and Shivakumar on Tuesday discussed the upcoming legislature session starting from December 8 at Belagavi and the strategy to be adopted. On the cabinet shuffle, Siddaramaiah said, the high command had to decide on it. Noting that the BJP and JDS were planning to move a no-confidence motion against the government, the chief minister said the government would face them “aggressively”.

At the deputy chief minister’s Sadashivanagar residence, Siddaramaiah was received by Shivakumar and his brother and former Congress MP D.K. Suresh and Kunigal MLA H.D. Ranganath (a relative of Shivakumar).

“Nati koli saaru (country chicken curry)", considered one of Siddaramaiah’s favourites, along with steaming hot idlis, was on the breakfast menu, according to official sources. The spread also included “nati koli” fry, vada and pongal, among other items, they said.