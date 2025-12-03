MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 03 December 2025

CBI’s arrest of Rubayya Sayeed case absconder Shafat Shangloo overturned by Jammu court

The former JKLF activist, arrested as an absconder with a ₹10 lakh reward, is released after the court finds no evidence against him in the decades-old kidnapping case

Muzaffar Raina Published 03.12.25, 07:48 AM
Shafat Ahmed Shangloo at a Tada court in Jammu on Tuesday. 

Shafat Ahmed Shangloo at a Tada court in Jammu on Tuesday.  PTI

The CBI’s moment of triumph in the high-profile Dr Rubayya Sayeed abduction case lasted less than a day as a court in Jammu set free the “absconder” arrested by the central agency on Monday.

A special TADA court in Jammu refused to grant the CBI custody of the former JKLF activist Shafat Ahmed Shangloo in connection with the 1989 kidnapping of Rubayya, the daughter of the then home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kidnapping and subsequent release of five militants is seen as a watershed moment in Kashmir militancy.

In a statement on Monday, the CBI had said Shangloo was an absconder carrying a reward of 10 lakh on his head. The agency claimed Shangloo had conspired with jailed JKLF chairman Yasin Malik in committing the crime under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and TADA Act in 1989.

The agency was left red-faced as it approached the Jammu court for his custody on Tuesday. “He has been set free,” Shangloo’s lawyer Suhail Dar told reporters.

“The court read the documents and found there was nothing (no evidence) against him. The investigation officer had already given him the benefit under Section 159 (of CrPC) on the premise that there was no evidence against him,” Sar added.

Shangloo said the court had delivered justice. “It is a victory for the truth,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Kidnapping Jammu And Kashmir
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India won’t blink: Russian oil will still keep coming despite latest sanctions from Washington

Flows dip for now, but New Delhi is set to keep the Kremlin crude arriving through ‘less transparent routes’
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
Quote left Quote right

If you do want Sanchar Saathi on your phone, keep it. If you want to delete it, delete it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT