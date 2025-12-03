New PMO complex to be called Seva Teerth as Centre signals shift from power to service

The new complex housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will be called Seva Teerth to reflect the spirit of service, sources said on Tuesday.

The nomenclature aligns with the Centre's conscious effort to demonstrate a shift from governance to serving people, as seen in the renaming of governors' residences from Raj Bhavans to Lok Bhavans.

The PMO, which is currently located in the South Block, will be shifted to a new complex a few hundred metres away, closer to the Prime Minister's residence. The new complex, which is in the final stages of completion, was earlier known as the Executive Enclave under the Central Vista Redevelopment project.

Besides the PMO, the Executive Enclave will comprise offices of the cabinet secretariat, national security council secretariat and India House meant for high-level talks with visiting dignitaries.

Sources said the Seva Teerth will be a workplace designed to reflect the spirit of service and where national priorities take shape, adding that the idea of governance is moving from "satta" (power) to "seva" (service) and from authority to responsibility.

Officials said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government spaces had been reshaped to reflect "kartavya" (duty) and transparency. "Every name, every building and every symbol now points to a simple idea. The government exists to serve," they said.