Shiv Sena (UBT) turns to AI to revive Bal Thackeray's voice ahead of civic polls

From recreating Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's voice to developing an Artificial Intelligence anchor for its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is betting big on AI ahead of the coming civic polls in Maharashtra.

The opposition party is likely to use this new-age technology to reach out to a wider section of people, specially youngsters who are tech-savvy.

Elections to various civic bodies, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are likely to be held later this year.

Banking on AI by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party comes at a time when he is facing challenges in his political career, in view of the split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of his Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2022 as well as poor show in the state polls last year.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai told PTI that he uses AI as much as possible, specially for data analysis.

In April, the Shiv Sena (UBT) used AI to recreate a voice resembling Bal Thackeray, in his trademark style, to address party workers at an event in Nashik, in a bid to shore up the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit's prospects after the state assembly polls debacle last year.

The speech tried to create, according to the Shiv Sena (UBT), what Bal Thackeray would have said had he been alive.

The AI speech saw attacks primarily aimed at the ruling BJP and the rival Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

It also tried to have the mannerisms, tone which Bal Thackeray used during his speeches.

On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and party mouthpiece's executive editor Sanjay Raut unveiled 'Tejasvi AI', claimed to be the first Artificial Intelligence anchor in Marathi media.

The AI anchor will read out news on Saamana's YouTube channel, he said.

Dressed in a black suit, AI anchor appears to be a man in his late twenties or early thirties with a sharp nose and jawline.

Some Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including its Lok Sabha member Anil Desai, are even using AI for their day-to-day use.

Desai credited Uddhav Thackeray's son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray behind using AI in functioning.

The Mumbai South-Central MP said he has been using AI for data analysis wherever possible to understand statistics better.

"I try to use the AI as much as possible. But it is not the only tool or source I use," Desai said.

Last month, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) digitally recreated the voice of its founder N T Rama Rao (NTR) using AI for an invitation video for its annual conclave in Kadapa district.

