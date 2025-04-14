Shame sword hangs on pupils of the government's Eklavya Model Residential Schools

Students of the government's Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) meant for tribals face the embarrassing prospect of returning to Class X after having begun studying in Class XI if they fail to clear the board exams, thanks to a new policy that leaves no break between sessions.

The CBSE Class X results are likely to be announced in the first week of May, but students of the 400 EMRSs have already begun studying in Class XI. The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), the government agency running these schools, last month changed its policy to do away with the vacation after the Class X exams.

In 2023-24, 88.69 per cent of EMRS students cleared the Class X board exams.

Sudha Acharya, the principal of the ITL School in Delhi, said the idea of allowing Class X students to begin Class XI before the announcement of board results was part of the CBSE's draft policy on the conduct of board exams twice for Class X students. The CBSE is yet to finalise the policy.

"We have objected to the idea of allowing children of Class X to begin studying in Class XI immediately after the board exams. If a student fails, they will have to stay in Class X. It will be mental harassment for the child and their parents," Acharya said.

"Even if one student is unsuccessful, this policy would not be fair for them," Acharya said. "The idea is part of the draft policy on which suggestions have been sought. No circular has come from the CBSE."

Private schools are fairly assured of the students' performance in board exams, hence they start classes before the results, said another principal. "The pass rate of these private schools is 100 per cent every year," he said.