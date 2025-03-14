MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Severed head found in suitcase near Maharashtra dargah, police launch probe

A few local children found an abandoned suitcase and opened it out of curiosity

PTI Published 14.03.25, 01:19 PM
Representational image.

Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have launched a probe after a woman’s severed head was found in a suitcase, an official said on Friday.

The discovery was made near Pirkunda Dargah in the Virar area on Thursday evening. A few local children found an abandoned suitcase and opened it out of curiosity. Police were subsequently alerted, the official said.

Forensic experts will visit the site to collect evidence, the official from Mandvi police station said, adding that a probe is underway to unravel the murder.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

