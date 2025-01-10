Sena (UBT) leader files police complaint over video ‘defaming’ Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut on Friday filed a police complaint alleging that a video of a raid at a dance bar is being falsely linked to party colleague Aaditya Thackeray, an official said.

According to the official, the purported video was shot at a dance bar in Mumbai’s Andheri area. It shows a few women emerging from a cavity created inside the premises after police action.

However, the text superimposed on the visual claims that the place is a “cafe” owned by Aaditya Thackeray, Raut said in his complaint.

Raut told the police that the content was intentionally created and shared on social media to defame Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, the official said.

The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch has initiated an inquiry into the video and further action is being taken, the official added.

