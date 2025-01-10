MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 January 2025

Sena (UBT) leader files police complaint over video ‘defaming’ Aaditya Thackeray

The purported video was shot at a dance bar in Mumbai’s Andheri area; it shows a few women emerging from a cavity created inside the premises after police action

PTI Published 10.01.25, 05:15 PM
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut on Friday filed a police complaint alleging that a video of a raid at a dance bar is being falsely linked to party colleague Aaditya Thackeray, an official said.

According to the official, the purported video was shot at a dance bar in Mumbai’s Andheri area. It shows a few women emerging from a cavity created inside the premises after police action.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the text superimposed on the visual claims that the place is a “cafe” owned by Aaditya Thackeray, Raut said in his complaint.

Raut told the police that the content was intentionally created and shared on social media to defame Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, the official said.

The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch has initiated an inquiry into the video and further action is being taken, the official added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena (UBT)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Completely dry’: How Los Angeles firefighters ran out of water while battling wildfires

As wildfires roar into residential neighborhoods, firefighters in California and elsewhere are finding that water systems can’t keep up with the demand
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Many of these voters have been brought in from UP, Bihar and other states as fake voters

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT