Security beef-up after Odisha gang rape; 10 arrested, including 4 juveniles

Odisha Police have arrested ten persons, including six adults and four juveniles, for the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old woman at Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district on Sunday night. The assault, which took place in a desolate patch behind the Panthanivas jetty area, has sparked outrage across the state, with calls for stronger measures to ensure women’s safety at tourist spots.

According to the police, the woman — a student in a Berhampur college — had gone to the beach with a male classmate when they were confronted by a group of ten youths. The group allegedly overpowered her male friend, tied his hands, and dragged the woman nearly 30 feet away, where three of them raped her while others kept watch. Both were physically assaulted, and the accused threatened them with dire consequences if they reported the incident.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, Berhampur SP Dr Saravana Vivek M said, “We have arrested six adults and four juveniles. As three of the juveniles are aged over 17, we will appeal to the Juvenile Justice Board to treat them as adults, as permitted in heinous crimes.”

The three main accused have been identified as Pramod Nayak, 23, Baburam Dalai, 19, and Kunal Pradhan, 24. Nayak, a B.Tech dropout working in an electronics factory in Bangalore, is a repeat offender with a previous case of attempted murder and illegal possession of explosives. He had returned to his native Hiundata village on leave and reportedly led the group to Gopalpur beach.

The other adult accused include Om Pradhan, 19, and Deepak Tarai, 19, both from Sikiri village, and Laxman Pradhan from Borupada village. All four juveniles are also from Sikiri in Ganjam district.

The police said the group had travelled to Gopalpur on three bikes, arriving around 3.30pm. After spending time at the beach, they moved to the isolated area behind Panthanivas around 6pm, where the couple later arrived. Around 8pm, the group attacked.

The survivor and her friend reported the incident at the Gopalpur police station around 11pm on Sunday. “We have gathered scientific evidence and are working to file a strong chargesheet to ensure maximum punishment,” said the SP.

Former CM Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident, demanding increased security at tourist sites. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken suo motu cognisance and sought a report within three days.

The state government faces pressure to act swiftly. The police are investigating whether the crime was planned and if any extortion took place. “We are examining whether money was demanded or stolen from the couple,” the SP added.

This case is being treated as a “Red flag case”.

All ten accused have been booked under sections related to gang rape, unlawful confinement, assault, and criminal intimidation. The juveniles will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.