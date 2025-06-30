Security at Agra, Kanpur airports beefed up after both facilities receive threat mails

Security at Agra and Kanpur airports has been beefed up after both facilities received threat mails, officials said on Monday.

The premises of both airports were thoroughly searched following the threat mails on Sunday and nothing suspicious was found, they said.

While the Kanpur airport received the email about planting of heavy explosives at its premises, the complaint by the Agra airport security did not specify the details about the threat.

In Agra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Sonam Kumar said the airport security filed a complaint regarding the threatening email on Sunday, following which a case was registered at Shahganj police station.

"Similar emails have been received at other locations as well, and we are in contact with officials there. A thorough investigation is underway. The airport premises has been checked, and nothing suspicious found," the DCP said.

The FIR has been registered under BNS Section 351(4) (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and Section 66F of the IT Act.

Police are working to trace the source of the email and assess its credibility, the officials said.

In Kanpur, the Chakeri airport received the threat email on Sunday that later turned out to be a hoax, said police.

The email about planting heavy explosives at airport premises prompted police, Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and airport authorities to carry out searches with the help of Bomb Disposal Squad, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and sniffer dog units.

“We carried proper searching and combed the entire airport premises, and found the threat to be a hoax,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chakeri, Abhishek Pandey.

Preliminary probe suggested that it was a case of mischief to create panic, the ACP added.

The mail stated (in English) that the powerful explosive devices are hidden inside a backpack placed in the airport premises, the officials said.

Airport authorities in Kanpur have been asked to submit a written complaint to register an FIR, the ACP said.

