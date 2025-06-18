MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Search operation launched to track down terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

The joint search operation by police and army began in the Singhpora forest area of Chatroo in the morning and was continuing when the last reports were received, say officials

PTI Published 18.06.25, 01:18 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation in a remote forested area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir following information about the presence of terrorists there, officials said.

The joint search operation by police and army began in the Singhpora forest area of Chatroo in the morning and was continuing when the last reports were received, officials said.

They said security forces received information about the presence of some terrorists and immediately cordoned off the area to plug all escape routes. However, there was no contact with the suspected terrorists so far, the officials said.

Earlier, three terrorists and a soldier were killed in two separate encounters in Chatroo belt in April and May this year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

