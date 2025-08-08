Indian Army’s Central Command chief leads Dharali flash flood rescue as locals fear death toll far above official count

SuryaCommand, the official Twitter account of Central Command, Indian Army, said on Friday that Lt Gen D.G. Misra, General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area, has been personally directing rescue and relief operations on the ground in cloudburst-affected Dharali since August 6.

'Braving harsh weather and navigating rugged terrain, Indian Army teams have been working to restore connectivity, evacuate residents and tourists, provide medical support, and deliver essential aid', the post said.

The presence of senior commanders, including the Army Commander, Central Command, on site has “significantly bolstered morale of the troops and the stranded alike,” SuryaCommand noted. It has also enabled “seamless coordination with SDRF, ITBP, local administration and civil authorities,” ensuring swift Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

Eyewitness accounts of devastation

The official death toll from the flash floods stands at six, based on recovered bodies. But residents of Mukhba, a hilltop village about 1 km from Dharali say the toll is far higher, estimating at least 200 dead.

From Mukhba, villagers had a clear view of Tuesday afternoon’s destruction. “We couldn’t do anything. All we did was shout and whistle to alert people. Dharali is a neighbouring village. We knew almost everyone there. Only God knows what happened to them,” said Asha Semwal.

They described seeing huge masses of slush rush down the slopes, demolishing more than half the village, razing buildings and sweeping away people running for safety.

“People down there were crying ‘help… help’ but we couldn’t do anything. Some people lost their entire families. It was like a nightmare. Everything was shining in the morning and by afternoon it was all gone,” said Nisha Semwal from Markandeya village in a PTI video.

Sulochana Devi of Mukhba said she was “speechless” and appealed to the government to help survivors. Many locals believe the number of missing is no less than 150.

According to a Mukhba priest, the force of the flood left no chance for escape. “We whistled to alert people but it was not an ordinary flood. It was a deluge. Bihari and Nepali labourers, tourists and locals were all there at the market. There were 20-25 big hotels which were demolished. The 500-year-old Kalp Kedar temple was also buried.”

Jairaj, an undergraduate student from Uttarkashi in Mukhba, said his mother first saw the deluge and alerted him. He ran to a vantage point and watched as the village disappeared under debris.

As Army teams continue their operations, Dharali’s flattened landscape stands as a reminder of how quickly a thriving tourist spot can be erased.