Scooty collides with Mahindra Thar in Jammu, youth reverses car to hit elderly man again

A speeding Mahindra Thar struck a scooter in Jammu city, injuring an elderly rider. In a shocking turn, the SUV’s driver reportedly reversed after the initial impact and hit the man again, causing severe injuries.

Footage from a nearby CCTV camera — later circulated online — showed the Thar driving recklessly from the Gandhi Nagar area toward Greenbelt Park. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm near Allora Textiles, where the elderly rider collided with the vehicle.

The Thar vehicle, which rammed the scooter intentionally before fleeing from the scene. X/@SalmanNizami_

The video captures the scooterist trying to get back on his feet after the crash. Moments later, the Thar suddenly reversed and ran over him again, this time knocking him onto his back. Two individuals exited the SUV and briefly stood beside the injured man before fleeing the scene.

The accident took place on Sunday. According to police, bystanders helped rush the victim to GMC Hospital Jammu, while the vehicle’s driver fled. A case has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station under sections 281 (rash driving), 109 (attempt to murder), and 125(a) (endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The SUV has been seized.

Authorities have identified the accused as Manan Anand, son of Rajinder Anand, a resident of Nanak Nagar. According to Superintendent of Police Ajay Sharma, the suspect is currently untraceable and may have left the city. The registered owner of the Thar has been detained, and a search is ongoing to locate the driver.