Samajwadi Party, BJP face off over Akhilesh’s Ambedkar push: Saffron party launches protests

The BJP held statewide protests across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday condemning Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav for projecting himself as a legatee of B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

The SP’s Lohia Vahini wing had put up hoardings depicting a split image of the faces of Ambedkar and Akhilesh.

The portrayal drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the SP of attempting to usurp Ambedkar’s legacy.

BJP workers staged sit-ins at district headquarters across the state, holding placards that read “The BJP will not tolerate the insult of Ambedkar” and “Akhilesh Yadav! Tender an apology”.

In New Delhi, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal called the SP anti-Ambedkar. “An MP of his party during UPA II rule tore a bill on reservation in promotions in government jobs. Before that, Rajiv Gandhi as Prime Minister had spoken against OBC reservation. Akhilesh is an ally of the Congress,” he said.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted on X: “Nothing can be more insulting for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the symbol of Dalit community, than distorting his face by imposing Akhilesh Yadav’s picture on his face.... First, the SP and Akhilesh insulted Rana Sanga, the great warrior and now they did this to Babasaheb. The Hindu

community will never accept this.”

SP parliamentarian Ramjilal Suman had said in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on March 21 that Rana Sanga, the king of Mewar in the early 16th century, was a “traitor”.

“Rana Sanga had invited Babur to invade India. He was a traitor,” Suman had said. This led to protests against Suman across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. He later said whatever he had said was part of India’s history.

SP’s Muzaffarnagar MP Harendra Malik said on Wednesday: “Ambedkar had drafted the Constitution and Akhilesh is trying to protect it from the BJP, which wants to distort it. Akhilesh and Ambedkar are two sides of the same coin.”

Political observers said that Ambedkar’s legacy has long been a point of contention, with every major party seeking to position itself as the true champion of his ideals. As a Dalit leader committed to securing educational and employment opportunities for the marginalised, Ambedkar had worked with leaders from across the political spectrum to achieve his goals.