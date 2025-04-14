Salman Khan gets death threat: Warnings of house invasion, car bombing, cops launch probe

Salman Khan has yet again received a life threat.

This time, the threat came via a message sent on the Whatsapp number of Mumbai's Transport Department in Worli.

The message contained warnings of killing the Bollywood star by entering his house (Galaxy Apartments), and blowing up his car.

A case has been filed against the unidentified person at the Worli Police Station under section 351(2) (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigation is underway trying to find out the source and legitimacy of the threat.

The traffic police helpline has received many threat messages targeting the 59-year-old actor in recent times.

Threats received in the past

The fresh threat comes exactly a year after two bike-borne men fired gunshots at the actor's residence on April 14, 2024, and fled the spot.

Following the incident, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had claimed responsibility in a Facebook post.

Weeks after that, the Navi Mumbai police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

In November 2024, the actor was threatened over a song linking his name to Bishnoi. The threat had been received by Mumbai's traffic control room.

The gang had claimed responsibility for the assassination of Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique in October 2024, for his closeness to Salman Khan.

Rivalry between Salman Khan and the Bishnoi gang

The feud between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail, dates back to the time when the actor was convicted for the 1998 Blackbuck shooting case.

The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks sacred.

Salman Khan's security had been tightened up since he started receiving death threats over the past years. It was upgraded to Y+ security after the firing incident last year.

Extensive measures had been taken to ensure the actor's safety inside his residence as well.

According to sources, the apartment is equipped with high-tech security system and high-resolution CCTV cameras to prevent unwanted intrusion, along with bulletproof windows.